Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Likely to get start early
Stripling will be the Dodgers' fifth starter if Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) is not ready to go for the start of the season, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
While this was a pretty safe bet, Julio Urias is also a deserving candidate, so it is good to get some clarity from manager Dave Roberts. The skipper also noted that it will be "tough" for Kershaw to be ready for Opening Day, so it seems like Stripling is a good bet to make at least one start in the first week of the season.
