Stripling (0-1) allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk with two strikeouts over four innings to take the loss Monday against Arizona.

Stripling was forced to start in the wake of Rich Hill (finger) suffering a setback, as Hill was targeting Monday for his return start. Stripling hadn't pitched more than two innings all season before Monday's spot start, and things collapsed early. The Diamondbacks got to Stripling for three runs in the second, including a run that scored on a single by opposing starter Zack Greinke. Don't expect Stripling to make another turn in the rotation -- Hill will need additional time to rehab his finger, but Walker Buehler is slated to be called up to join the rotation before Hill's next turn. Stripling had allowed just one run in 14.1 relief innings before Monday's spot start, and the Dodgers will happily slide Stripling back into that role after a few days of rest.