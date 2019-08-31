Stripling (biceps) may start Sunday's game after being activated from the injured list, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Stripling will make his return to the Dodgers on Sunday after missing over a month with biceps tendinitis. He is an option to start but would likely be on a limited pitch count with Dustin May scheduled to throw multiple innings out of the bullpen. Stripling has compiled a 4-4 record along with a 3.64 ERA and 1.17 whip in 26 games -- 12 of which have been starts -- this season.