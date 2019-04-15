Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Moves to 1-1
Stripling (1-1) got the win against the Brewers on Sunday, giving up just one earned run on four hits over eight strong innings, striking out three and walking one in the Dodgers' 7-1 victory.
It was the best outing of the season so far the right-hander, who was very efficient, needing just 88 pitches to make it through eight innings. The outing gives him excellent numbers through his first four starts, as Stripling now has a 2.92 ERA, a 0.97 WHIP and 18 strikeouts through 24.2 innings. He's scheduled to take the mound against the Brewers again for his next start on Friday.
