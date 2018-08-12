Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Moves to bullpen for now
Stripling will be moved to the bullpen for the time being, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
This comes as quite the surprise given Stripling's success this season. The 28-year-old is 8-3 with a 2.62 ERA and a 121:17 K:BB in 110 innings pitched this year. With Alex Wood (hamstring) and Hyun-Jin Ryu (groin) returning from the disabled list this week, there simply wasn't room for him in the rotation. Manager Dave Roberts said Stripling has earned the opportunity to start, but the bullpen needs more help right now, Moura reports. Most think that Stripling should be able to get back into the rotation before the season's end, but this does harm his value a bit in the short term.
