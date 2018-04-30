Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Named as Monday starter
Stripling will start Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Rich Hill (finger) was expected to return from the disabled list and start Monday's game, but he recently suffered a setback that will ultimately delay his return to the active roster. Stripling, who has allowed just one run over 14.1 innings of relief this season, will face a tough test pitching in Chase Field against the Diamondbacks.
More News
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Gives up first run•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Fans two in return to action•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Scratched from appearance with illness•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Spins two scoreless innings Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Likely starter for Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Fans five over three innings against Brewers•
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues