Stripling will start Monday's game against the Diamonbacks, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rich Hill (finger) was expected to return from the disabled list and start Monday's game, but he recently suffered a setback that will ultimately delay his return to the active roster. Stripling, who has allowed just one run over 14.1 innings of relief this season, will face a tough test pitching in Chase Field against the Diamondbacks.