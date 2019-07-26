Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Neck remains bothersome
Stripling (neck) is still having issues with his neck and remains questionable to make his scheduled start Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Stripling was pulled from Wednesday's start after deciding to pitch through neck pain and may require additional time to recover. However, he's slated to toss a bullpen either Saturday or Sunday, per Plunkett, so if all goes well, he'll likely be cleared to take the hill Tuesday. The 29-year-old lines up to pitch at Coors Field, so it's not an appealing matchup for the right-hander, regardless of the injury.
