Dodgers' Ross Stripling: No-decision despite clean outing
Stripling didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Diamondbacks, giving up three hits and a walk over 5.1 scoreless innings while striking out five.
The right-hander only allowed one runner to get into scoring position all night, on singles by David Peralta and Jake Lamb in the fourth inning, but Striping promptly struck out Ketel Marte and got Nick Ahmed to hit a weak comebacker to end the threat. Striping fired 51 of 76 pitches for strikes before exiting with a 3-0 lead, and he'll look for better bullpen support in his next start April 3 at home against the Giants.
More News
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Excels in final tuneup•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Will open season in rotation•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Will draw start Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Continues ramping up as starter•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Likely to get start early•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Seems back to full health•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...