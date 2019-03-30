Stripling didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Diamondbacks, giving up three hits and a walk over 5.1 scoreless innings while striking out five.

The right-hander only allowed one runner to get into scoring position all night, on singles by David Peralta and Jake Lamb in the fourth inning, but Striping promptly struck out Ketel Marte and got Nick Ahmed to hit a weak comebacker to end the threat. Striping fired 51 of 76 pitches for strikes before exiting with a 3-0 lead, and he'll look for better bullpen support in his next start April 3 at home against the Giants.