Dodgers' Ross Stripling: No-decision despite quality start
Stripling gave up three runs on six hits with one walk while striking out three through 6.1 innings in a no-decision against the Giants on Wednesday.
One inning spoiled an otherwise nice performance for Stripling as he gave up four hits and two home runs in the fourth inning. Through two starts, the right-hander is limiting the walks with a 1.54 BB/9 and now has an impressive 2.31 ERA. Stripling gets his next start Tuesday against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
More News
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: No-decision despite clean outing•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Excels in final tuneup•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Will open season in rotation•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Will draw start Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Continues ramping up as starter•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Likely to get start early•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.
-
FBT Podcast: Sorting out mixed aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries, Chris Sale worries and bouce-back...
-
Roto Trade Values
What are Trea Turner and Chris Sale worth in light of their recent troubles? Scott White assigns...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...