Stripling gave up three runs on six hits with one walk while striking out three through 6.1 innings in a no-decision against the Giants on Wednesday.

One inning spoiled an otherwise nice performance for Stripling as he gave up four hits and two home runs in the fourth inning. Through two starts, the right-hander is limiting the walks with a 1.54 BB/9 and now has an impressive 2.31 ERA. Stripling gets his next start Tuesday against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.