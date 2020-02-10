Dodgers' Ross Stripling: No longer being traded to Angels
Stripling's reported trade from the Dodgers to the Angels was shut down on Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Stripling's move across town was reliant on the original Mookie Betts trade to Los Angeles which fell through unexpectedly. Angels' owner Arte Moreno expressed his dissatisfaction during the delayed process, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. With the Dodgers' latest addition of David Price, it seems likely that they will continue trying to move Stripling before spring training arrives.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Betts still top-five after trade?
With the Dodgers, Red Sox, and Twins finding a trade that works for all three sides, Mookie...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, OF sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 1-10
Your best players are going to come from this group, so it's time to get to know the top-10...