Stripling's reported trade from the Dodgers to the Angels was shut down on Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Stripling's move across town was reliant on the original Mookie Betts trade to Los Angeles which fell through unexpectedly. Angels' owner Arte Moreno expressed his dissatisfaction during the delayed process, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. With the Dodgers' latest addition of David Price, it seems likely that they will continue trying to move Stripling before spring training arrives.