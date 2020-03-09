Stripling was not among the Dodgers' starters that manager Dave Roberts named Monday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Stripling has served as a swingman over most of his time in the majors, and he'll begin the 2020 campaign out of the Dodgers' bullpen, with Julio Urias and Alex Wood claiming the fourth and fifth spots in the rotation, respectively. The 30-year-old has made three starts this spring, recording a 1.50 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over six innings.