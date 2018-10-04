Stripling was left off the Dodgers' 25-man NLDS roster against Atlanta, J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.

Manager Dave Roberts kept 12 pitchers, including four typical starters in Walker Buehler, Rich HIll, Clayton Kershaw and Hyun-Jin Ryu, but decided to leave Stripling off the active roster for this series. In 33 appearances (21 starts) this year, Stripling logged a 3.02 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 10.0 K/9.