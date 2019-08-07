Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Not starting rehab assignment
Stripling (biceps) woke up with a sore neck and won't begin his rehab assignment as previously scheduled Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Stripling was set to start his rehab stint Tuesday with a two-inning out, but he'll instead take it easy for a few days due to the neck issue. The 29-year-old officially landed on the injured list with right biceps tendinitis, but it looks as though he's not fully recovered from the neck stiffness that caused him to exit his last start.
