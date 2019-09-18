Stripling blanked the Rays over two innings in relief Tuesday in the Dodgers' 7-5 victory. He worked around a pair of base hits and struck out three in the 38-pitch appearance.

Stripling had been deployed as a starter in his previous outing Sept. 11 in Baltimore, but he shifted to relief this week in preparation for the role he'll fill for the Dodgers in the postseason. Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler and Hyun-Jin Ryu look set to serve as the Dodgers' three primary starters heading into the playoffs, while the fourth and final rotation could essentially be filled by a committee of multi-inning options that may include Stripling.