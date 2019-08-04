Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Rehab assignment on tap
Stripling (biceps) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday.
Stripling is scheduled to throw two innings followed by an additional frame in the bullpen, and he could subsequently return to the majors if all goes well. The 29-year-old landed on the injured list July 27 with right biceps tendinitis, so he may not need to get stretched out given the brief break from throwing.
More News
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Throws bullpen session•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Won't return after minimum•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: To IL with biceps tightness•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Likely headed to IL•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Neck remains bothersome•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Uncertain to make next start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...