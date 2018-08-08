The Dodgers plan on Stripling (toe) coming off the disabled to start Thursday's game against the Rockies, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Stripling won't require a minor-league rehab assignment as it looks as though he'll miss only a single start with the toe injury. The 28-year-old has a 2.68 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 119:15 K:BB in 16 starts this season.