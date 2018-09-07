Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Returns from DL
Stripling (back) was activated from the 10-day disabled list for Friday's game against the Rockies, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Stripling was placed on the shelf Aug. 15 due to a back issue, and after successfully tossing a simulated game Wednesday, he'll. be available out of the bullpen in the series opener. He'll be used out of the bullpen in long relief for the time being, but he could certainly make a spot start sometime within the next few weeks, per Pedro Moura of The Athletic.
