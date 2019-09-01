Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Returns from injured list
Stripling (biceps) was activated off the 10-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Stripling will make his return from the IL and start Sunday's contest, but he won't work as a traditional starter since he's been preparing to rejoin the Dodgers as a reliever. Dustin May is scheduled to pitch after Stripling completes his two or three frames. The veteran right-hander has a 3.64 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 76:19 K:BB through 76.2 innings this season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Set to start Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: May start Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Returning from IL on Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Set to pitch three innings•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Tosses bullpen session•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Returning in September as reliever•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....