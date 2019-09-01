Stripling (biceps) was activated off the 10-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Stripling will make his return from the IL and start Sunday's contest, but he won't work as a traditional starter since he's been preparing to rejoin the Dodgers as a reliever. Dustin May is scheduled to pitch after Stripling completes his two or three frames. The veteran right-hander has a 3.64 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 76:19 K:BB through 76.2 innings this season.