Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Scratched from appearance with illness
Stripling was scratched from his scheduled Cactus League start Thursday against the Indians due to an illness, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
A bug seems to be making its way around the Dodgers' spring-training complex, as the team sent more than 25 players and staff home Wednesday with illnesses. It's unclear who will start Thursday in Stripling's stead, but the missed outing shouldn't dramatically hinder the right-hander in his attempt to win an Opening Day bullpen gig.
