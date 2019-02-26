Stripling (illness) faced live hitters last Thursday, the Orange County Register reports.

An upper-respiratory issue put Stripling a little behind most of the other arms in Dodgers camp. His Cactus League debut has not yet been scheduled, but it sounds like Stripling has shaken the illness, so we should see him in exhibition play soon. With Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) shut down from throwing, the door would appear open for Stripling to potentially crack the rotation.

