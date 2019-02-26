Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Seems back to full health
Stripling (illness) faced live hitters last Thursday, the Orange County Register reports.
An upper-respiratory issue put Stripling a little behind most of the other arms in Dodgers camp. His Cactus League debut has not yet been scheduled, but it sounds like Stripling has shaken the illness, so we should see him in exhibition play soon. With Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) shut down from throwing, the door would appear open for Stripling to potentially crack the rotation.
More News
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Back to playing catch•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Held back by illness•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Unlikely to open season as starter•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Not on NLDS roster vs. Braves•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Brief outing in loss•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Chased early again•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Buxton goes bonkers
Does Byron Buxton's blistering start mean anything? Is Nomar Mazara capable of more homers?...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Spring Notes: Yankees 1B battle heats up
From Clayton Kershaw's health to Madison Bumgarner's bad outing to Jung Ho Kang's two homer...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts