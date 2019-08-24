Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Set to pitch three innings
Stripling (biceps) will pitch three innings in an Arizona Summer League game Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Stripling is closing in on a return to the club, though it's still to be determined if he needs an additional rehab appearance after Tuesday's effort. Regardless of when he's activated, Stripling is currently slotted into a role as a long reliever.
