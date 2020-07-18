Stripling in lined up to start the Dodgers' second game of the regular season, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Stripling has yet to be announced as the Dodgers' fifth starter, but given the staff's current work schedule -- Stripling will throw a simulated game today while his primary competition for the role, Dustin May, piggybacked with Walker Buehler in an intrasquad game Friday -- the most likely scenario is that Stripling starts and follows Clayton Kershaw in the rotation in order to give Buehler additional time to ramp up to a full workload. Meanwhile, May could continue to piggyback with Buehler early in the campaign, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.