Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Set to start Sunday
Stripling will start Sunday against the Padres, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
With the game being played in Monterrey, Mexico, the Dodgers are apparently worried about the humidity bothering Rich Hill's balky finger, so they're opting to keep the veteran on the shelf for a little while longer while Stripling steps into the rotation for another spot start. The 28-year-old allowed four runs on eight hits across four innings in a losing effort in his last start. With Hill confirming he didn't suffer a setback, it's safe to assume he'll rejoin the Dodgers' rotation during the team's upcoming homestead, which should push Stripling back to the bullpen.
More News
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Likely headed back to bullpen•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Loses in spot start Monday•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Named as Monday starter•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Gives up first run•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Fans two in return to action•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Scratched from appearance with illness•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....