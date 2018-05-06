Stripling will start Sunday against the Padres, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

With the game being played in Monterrey, Mexico, the Dodgers are apparently worried about the humidity bothering Rich Hill's balky finger, so they're opting to keep the veteran on the shelf for a little while longer while Stripling steps into the rotation for another spot start. The 28-year-old allowed four runs on eight hits across four innings in a losing effort in his last start. With Hill confirming he didn't suffer a setback, it's safe to assume he'll rejoin the Dodgers' rotation during the team's upcoming homestead, which should push Stripling back to the bullpen.