Stripling will start Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Stripling threw 31 and 36 pitches in his first two appearances since coming off the injured list last weekend, so he'll likely be limited to a few innings again Wednesday. Stripling was followed by Dustin May in his last start, but May's status remains up in the air after he was hit in the head by a line drive during that outing.

