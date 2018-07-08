Stripling (7-2) allowed one run on three hits while striking out seven over six innings in a win over the Angels on Saturday. He did not walk a batter.

Only Mike Trout, the game's best player, could touch Stripling -- Trout hit a home run and accounted for all three hits against the right-hander. With the six frames, Stripling now qualifies for starting-pitching leaderboards. He currently ranks second in the National League in ERA and sixth in WHIP. Stripling will look to keep it going and build on his remarkable 103:13 K:BB next week against the Padres in his final start of the first half.