Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Six shutout innings
Stripling (8-2) allowed six hits and one walk while striking out five across six shutout innings to earn the win Thursday against the Padres.
Stripling had little trouble dispatching the poor Padres' lineup and recorded his first start since June 5 without allowing a home run. As has been the case all season, he exhibited pinpoint control, throwing 58 of his 90 pitches for strikes while also getting ahead of 16 of the 25 batters he faced. The effort brought his walk rate down 1.3 BB/9, the driving force behind his 1.08 WHIP.
