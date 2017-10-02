Stripling pitched two scoreless innings without factoring into the decision of Sunday's win over Colorado.

Stripling's only other start of the season was Aug. 26, so it wasn't surprising to see him pitch just two innings Sunday. He's had an underwhelming season out of the bullpen for the Dodgers with a 4.02 ERA and 1.21 WHIP through 47 relief appearances. Assuming the 27-year-old righty doesn't return to the starting rotation next year, he'll be off the fantasy grid in the majority of settings.