Stripling was named the starter for Saturday's game against the Brewers, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Earlier in the week, manager Dave Roberts said that Stripling was viewed as a candidate to start Saturday's contest. Stripling has only been used as a reliever this season and has thrown 58 innings over 35 games, during which he's built a respectable 3.41 ERA and 1.21 WHIP. Yu Darvish (back) is scheduled to be activated from the DL on Sunday, and Clayton Kershaw (back) is approaching his return as well, so Stripling will likely return to the bullpen after Saturday's contest.