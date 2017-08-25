Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Starting Saturday against Milwaukee
Stripling was named the starter for Saturday's game against the Brewers, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Earlier in the week, manager Dave Roberts said that Stripling was viewed as a candidate to start Saturday's contest. Stripling has only been used as a reliever this season and has thrown 58 innings over 35 games, during which he's built a respectable 3.41 ERA and 1.21 WHIP. Yu Darvish (back) is scheduled to be activated from the DL on Sunday, and Clayton Kershaw (back) is approaching his return as well, so Stripling will likely return to the bullpen after Saturday's contest.
More News
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Could pick up start Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Works around trouble in extra-inning save•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Gives up run in relief•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Recalled from OKC•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Sent back to minors•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...