Stripling (3-1) struck out nine and held the Phillies to just one run on four hits and two walks through seven innings to pick up the win Wednesday.

Stripling now has an absurd 28 strikeouts over his last three starts, with at least nine in each. All three, not coincidentally, have been wins. Ever since he was moved into the rotation in May, Stripling has been brilliant, with a 40:4 K:BB and 1.24 ERA over 29 innings of work. Stripling induced at least three swinging strikes with all four of his pitches (four-seamer, changeup, slider and knuckle-curve), and that kind of diverse arsenal is tough for any hitter to deal with. Stripling's next turn will come Tuesday against the Pirates.