Stripling didn't factor into the decision against the Rockies on Sunday, giving up four earned runs on nine hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking one as the Dodgers eventually prevailed 6-4.

Stripling wasn't as dominant in this contest as he has been in recent weeks, but he still posted a respectable final line, only missing a quality start by one earned run. He's having a standout season, as the right-hander has a 2.27 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP to go along with a spectacular 96:13 K:BB through 83.1 innings.