Stripling allowed two runs on six hits while striking out seven over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Reds on Saturday. He did not walk a batter,

One of the two runs charged to Stripling scored after he exited the game in the top of the sixth -- after Stripling allowed a single, J.T. Chargois gave up a homer to the second batter he faced. Stripling now has a 2.20 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 31:9 K:BB in 28.2 innings this season, and it looks like he will get another start next weekend in Washington with Clayton Kershaw (biceps) still not throwing off a mound.