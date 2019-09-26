Stripling gave up three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out seven in a no-decision against the Padres on Wednesday.

Stripling ran into trouble early, allowing four baserunners and three runs in the first inning, but he recovered to only give up one hit in his next two frames. Stripling will finish the regular season with a 4-4 record and a 3.51 ERA with 92 strikeouts through 89.2 innings.