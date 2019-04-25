Stripling didn't factor into the decision against the Cubs on Thursday, giving up five hits, striking out six and walking one before exiting after 4.2 innings in the Dodgers' 2-1 victory.

The right-hander was working on a shutout, but manager Dave Roberts opted to give him the hook after 4.2 innings and just 76 pitches, denying him a chance for the win. Stripling is sporting an excellent 2.65 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP and 32 strikeouts over 34 innings, but Roberts has said he'll move back to the bullpen when Rich Hill (knee) returns from the injured list.

