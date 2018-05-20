Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Strong outing in Game 1 of doubleheader
Stripling (1-1) picked up the win in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals. He struck out nine batters and allowed just one run over 6.0 innings.
Stripling helped save the Dodger bullpen a bit, which came in handy in Game 2 of the twin bill with Rich Hill lasting just two pitches in his start. There were some impressive takeaways from Stripling's outing, such as his nine strikeouts backed up with zero walks and only four hits. With two cogs of the rotation already on the shelf before Hill's short start Saturday, it stands to reason that Stripling earned himself another turn in the rotation.
