Stripling gave up seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and struck out two in three innings versus the Mariners on Monday. He did not factor in the decision.

Stripling was spotted a four-run lead after two innings, but he gave it all back after allowing three homers in the third. The 30-year-old has struggled to pitch deep into games his last two times out, lasting just 7.2 innings combined in that span. The right-hander has a 5.61 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 25.2 innings this season. Stripling is expected to make his next start Sunday versus the Rockies.