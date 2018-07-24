Stripling allowed five runs on seven hits while striking out six over 4.2 innings as he didn't factor into the decision Monday against Philadelphia.

The Dodgers jumped out to a three-run lead, but the Phillies answered with three home runs, effectively chasing Stripling from the game. Prior to the series opener, Stripling had allowed just one run over his last two outings (12 innings), but he was unable to keep the ball in the yard Monday. Despite an uncharacteristic outing, the 28-year-old sits with a stellar 2.43 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with a 114:14 K:BB through 100 innings this season.