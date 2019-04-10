Stripling (0-1) got the loss against the Cardinals on Tuesday, giving up four earned runs on five hits over five innings, striking out seven and walking three as the Dodgers fell 4-0.

It wasn't the sharpest of efforts for the right-hander, who had given up three earned runs over 11.2 innings in his first two starts, but allowed four to cross the plate in this one. Stripling still has a respectable 3.78 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 16.2 innings and should hang on to his spot in the rotation for the time being even with Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) expected to make his return within the next week, as Hyun-Jin Ryu just hit the injured list with a groin injury. However, he could be bumped back to the bullpen when Rich Hill (knee) returns to action.