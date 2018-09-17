Stripling (8-4) took the loss against the Cardinals on Sunday, giving up three earned runs on four hits over 3.1 innings, striking out five with no walks in the Dodgers' 5-0 defeat.

It was another abbreviated stint on the mound for the right-hander, who also went 3.1 frames in his last start on Wednesday. This one didn't go as well, as he coughed up three earned runs before exiting the contest after tossing 72 pitches. He's having a great season for the Dodgers with a 2.77 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 117 innings, so look for his workload to increase as he's eased back into the rotation coming off his back injury.