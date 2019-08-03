Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Throws bullpen session
Stripling (biceps) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Stripling is battling biceps tightness and is expected to require more than a minimum-length stay on the 10-day injured list. A rehab assignment is likely coming next, possibly with High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday.
