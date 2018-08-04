Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Throws simulated game
Stripling (toe) threw a simulated game Saturday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Stripling is expected to come off the disabled list to start Thursday or Friday in Colorado. It doesn't appear that he'll need a rehab assignment, as he'll end up missing just a single start.
