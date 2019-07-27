Dodgers' Ross Stripling: To IL with biceps tightness
Stripling was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with right biceps tightness.
While we knew Stripling was likely headed to the IL, this is particularly newsworthy because he was previously reported to be dealing with a neck issue, and now it is a biceps injury, which is more concerning. He is eligible to be activated Aug. 4 but may require more than the minimum 10 days to get healthy. Julio Urias seems like the most likely option to take Stripling's spot in the rotation.
