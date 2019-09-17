Dodgers' Ross Stripling: To serve as bulk reliever
Stripling will work as the primary pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rays, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Stripling will take the mound after Caleb Ferguson fires the first inning or two. Stripling surrendered one run on three hits and struck out two over three frames in his last outing Wednesday against Baltimore.
More News
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Won't start Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Will start Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Works three innings•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Tosses three scoreless innings•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Returns from injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...