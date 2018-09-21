Stripling will take the mound against the Padres on Friday.

Rich Hill was initially listed as the probable starter but manager Dave Roberts has elected to get Stripling back on the rubber after re-joining the rotation last weekend. Stripling only pitched 3.1 innings against the Cardinals on Sunday, which marked his first start since early August due to a back injury. It appears as though Roberts wants to give Stripling as much time on the mound as possible to work his arm back to speed as the club closes in on a spot in the postseason. Hill will pitch Saturday's contest.