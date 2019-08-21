Stripling (biceps, neck) completed a bullpen session Tuesday and "felt great," Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Stripling was placed on the 10-day injured list July 27 with a biceps injury and has also been dealing with a sore neck. He will next throw a two-inning simulated game and then head out on a rehab assignment before returning to the Dodgers in September.

