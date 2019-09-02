Stripling threw three shutout innings Sunday, allowing two hits while striking out two in the win over Arizona. He did not factor in the decision.

In his first MLB action since July 24, Stripling cruised through three solid innings and needed just 31 pitches to do so. Down the stretch, his role is a bit unclear; he's expected to move to the bullpen but could make a few spot starts as well.

More News
Our Latest Stories