Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Unlikely to open season as starter
Manager Dave Roberts indicated Wednesday that the Dodgers won't hold an open competition for any rotation spots in spring training, meaning Stripling will likely open the 2019 campaign in the bullpen, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Rich Hill and Hyun-Jin Ryu were already assured starting gigs entering camp, and Roberts' declaration that Kenta Maeda would also begin the season as a starter leaves no spots left up for grabs. Given that all five pitchers spent time on the disabled list last season, the Dodgers will presumably keep Stripling, Julio Urias and potentially a few other arms on the 40-man roster stretched out in the likely event another healthy arm is needed in the rotation. Stripling should get the first look should an opening arise after compiling a 3.39 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 10.1 K/9 over 21 starts in 2018, earning an All-Star nod along the way.
