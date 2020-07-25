Stripling (1-0) picked up the win Friday after holding the Giants to one run on four hits while striking out seven across seven innings.

Stripling did not issue any walks and gave up his only damage of the night on a solo home run to Jaylin Davis in the third inning. The right-hander, who has found himself bouncing between starter and bullpen duties, most recently landed himself a spot in the rotation in replacement of David Price. With a new grip on his changeup, Stripling is proving that he can take on either end of the pitching role. Last season, the 30-year-old compiled a 3.47 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 101:20 K:BB across 32 appearances (15 starts).