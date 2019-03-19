Stripling is set to make his next start on Sunday in the Freeway Series, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Stripling started Monday night, throwing 4.2 innings and allowing two earned runs on five hits. He also walked four and struck out one. Stripling continues to stretch out as a starter, and with Clayton Kershaw's (shoulder) return date in question, he has a strong chance to begin the season in the rotation.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • aaron-judge-yankees.jpg

    No. 1 Contenders

    Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....

  • cody-bellinger-7-1400.jpg

    Spring risers and fallers

    Spring risers and fallers? Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon? Scott...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...