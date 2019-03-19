Stripling is set to make his next start on Sunday in the Freeway Series, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Stripling started Monday night, throwing 4.2 innings and allowing two earned runs on five hits. He also walked four and struck out one. Stripling continues to stretch out as a starter, and with Clayton Kershaw's (shoulder) return date in question, he has a strong chance to begin the season in the rotation.