Stripling is off to a good start as a starter with a 2.92 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP through 24.2 innings, but the return of Hill and Ryu will push him back to a relief role, manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Tuesday. The right-hander should still be in the mix for spot starts or a move back to the rotation in the event of another injury, but the move will diminish the value he was carrying as a member of the rotation whenever it takes place.