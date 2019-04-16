Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Will move to bullpen
Stripling will move back to the bullpen when Rich Hill (knee) and Hyun-jin Ryu (groin) are back from injury, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Stripling is off to a good start as a starter with a 2.92 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP through 24.2 innings, but the return of Hill and Ryu will push him back to a relief role, manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Tuesday. The right-hander should still be in the mix for spot starts or a move back to the rotation in the event of another injury, but the move will diminish the value he was carrying as a member of the rotation whenever it takes place.
